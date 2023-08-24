International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.70

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.70 and last traded at $10.66, with a volume of 47814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of International General Insurance from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $503.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average is $8.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. International General Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGIC. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in International General Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $2,246,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in International General Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Shay Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International General Insurance by 8.9% in the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 308,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of International General Insurance by 52.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of International General Insurance by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 23.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The company underwrites a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, marine, contingency, treaty, and casualty reinsurance.

