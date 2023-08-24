Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,870 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,216,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,169,431,000 after buying an additional 816,749 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intel by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241,200 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 100,953.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $1,092,939,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,972,910 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $686,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,449 shares during the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Benchmark upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.55.

Intel Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of INTC traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,901,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,282,926. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $37.19. The stock has a market cap of $137.53 billion, a PE ratio of -153.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.07 and its 200 day moving average is $31.14.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,500,002 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,340,065. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.