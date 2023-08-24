Insight 2811 Inc. Sells 650 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Insight 2811 Inc. cut its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPST. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after buying an additional 8,540,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,179,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,981,000 after buying an additional 3,612,871 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 601.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,544,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,377,000 after buying an additional 3,039,036 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,949,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,234,000 after buying an additional 2,974,897 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,260,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,232,000 after buying an additional 2,938,666 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.17. 1,873,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,866,477. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.18.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

