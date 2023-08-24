Insight 2811 Inc. Has $558,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Insight 2811 Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,595,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 438,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,273,000 after buying an additional 80,830 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 596,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,540,000 after buying an additional 61,722 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1,456.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,755,000 after buying an additional 49,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,825,000 after buying an additional 48,444 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.57. 233,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,440. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $131.72 and a 1-year high of $169.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.79 and its 200-day moving average is $145.13.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

