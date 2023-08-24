Insight 2811 Inc. Has $236,000 Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Insight 2811 Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991,285 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5,751.9% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 6,551,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439,573 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,608,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,517,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,819 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,997,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.33. 7,926,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,811,686. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $39.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.77.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.