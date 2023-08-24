Insight 2811 Inc. Decreases Position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Insight 2811 Inc. lowered its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOO. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOO traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.36. The stock had a trading volume of 16,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,940. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.67 and a fifty-two week high of $96.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.