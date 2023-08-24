Insider Selling: Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Major Shareholder Sells $60,000.00 in Stock

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 868,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,002.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Mossytree Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 16th, Mossytree Inc. sold 100,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $59,000.00.
- On Monday, August 14th, Mossytree Inc. sold 100,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total value of $62,000.00.
- On Friday, August 11th, Mossytree Inc. sold 100,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total value of $66,000.00.
- On Wednesday, August 9th, Mossytree Inc. sold 200,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $136,000.00.
- On Monday, August 7th, Mossytree Inc. sold 10,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total transaction of $6,900.00.
- On Friday, August 4th, Mossytree Inc. sold 100,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total transaction of $70,000.00.
- On Wednesday, August 2nd, Mossytree Inc. sold 50,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $36,000.00.
- On Monday, July 31st, Mossytree Inc. sold 50,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total transaction of $37,000.00.
- On Wednesday, July 26th, Mossytree Inc. sold 100,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $71,000.00.
- On Monday, July 24th, Mossytree Inc. sold 50,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total value of $34,500.00.
Vacasa Price Performance
NASDAQ:VCSA opened at $0.57 on Thursday. Vacasa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $5.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average of $0.89.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently issued reports on VCSA shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Vacasa from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Vacasa from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.88.
Vacasa Company Profile
Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.
