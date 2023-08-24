Insider Selling: Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) insider Scott Deverell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total transaction of $101,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,685 shares in the company, valued at $171,297.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:TRNS traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.22. 34,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,486. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.66 and its 200-day moving average is $86.96. The firm has a market cap of $806.72 million, a PE ratio of 73.35 and a beta of 0.71. Transcat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.60 and a twelve month high of $103.11.
Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $60.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.63 million. Transcat had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 10.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRNS. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Transcat by 137.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Transcat by 162.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Transcat by 533.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.
