Insider Selling: The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Director Sells 2,905,569 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2023

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WENGet Free Report) Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 2,905,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $58,983,050.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,827,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,889,297.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of Wendy’s stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.13. 2,576,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,715,635. The Wendy’s Company has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WENGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 47.23%. The firm had revenue of $561.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wendy’s

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,332,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,179,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,803,000 after purchasing an additional 48,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,023,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,053,000 after purchasing an additional 101,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Wendy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Argus upgraded Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Wendy’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEN

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.