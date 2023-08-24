Insider Selling: The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Director Sells 2,905,569 Shares of Stock

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 2,905,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $58,983,050.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,827,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,889,297.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of Wendy’s stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.13. 2,576,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,715,635. The Wendy’s Company has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 47.23%. The firm had revenue of $561.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wendy’s

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,332,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,179,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,803,000 after purchasing an additional 48,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,023,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,053,000 after purchasing an additional 101,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Wendy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Argus upgraded Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Wendy’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.28.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

