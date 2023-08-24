Insider Selling: Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Major Shareholder Sells 19,526 Shares of Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 19,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $201,117.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,299,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,384,221.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Monday, August 21st, Edward Smolyansky sold 13,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $118,040.00.

Shares of LWAY stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.61. 171,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,676. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $155.58 million, a P/E ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.34.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LWAY. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Lifeway Foods during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 16,765 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Lifeway Foods by 14.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Lifeway Foods during the first quarter worth $483,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lifeway Foods by 22.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 33,079 shares during the last quarter. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LWAY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research report on Sunday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Lifeway Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

