Insider Selling: Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Director Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) Director Jaime Pereira sold 400 shares of Global Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $12,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Global Partners Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of GLP traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.54. 38,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,446. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.69. Global Partners LP has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $39.24.
Global Partners Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Global Partners’s payout ratio is 42.12%.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Global Partners Company Profile
Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.
