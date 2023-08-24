Insider Selling: Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) CAO Sells $1,785,357.65 in Stock

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,785,357.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,689.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE CAH opened at $85.39 on Thursday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.99 and a twelve month high of $95.45. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.05 and its 200 day moving average is $83.76.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 67.01% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $53.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 202.02%.

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Cardinal Health by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Cardinal Health by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,792,000 after purchasing an additional 28,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

