Insider Selling: Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) CAO Sells 10,802 Shares of Stock

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 10,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $137,941.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,056.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Archrock stock opened at $12.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.35. Archrock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $13.26.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $247.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.78 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 7.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.19%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Archrock from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Archrock from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Archrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on Archrock from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Archrock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archrock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AROC. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Archrock by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Archrock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Archrock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Archrock by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,913 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Archrock by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

