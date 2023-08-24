Insider Selling: 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) CFO Sells 7,031 Shares of Stock

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) CFO William D. Baird III sold 7,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $38,600.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,049.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ TSVT traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $5.47. 807,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,296. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average of $10.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.24.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of 2seventy bio by 754.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000.
2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and chimeric antigen receptor-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
