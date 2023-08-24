Insider Selling: 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) CFO Sells 7,031 Shares of Stock

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) CFO William D. Baird III sold 7,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $38,600.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,049.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TSVT traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $5.47. 807,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,296. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average of $10.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of 2seventy bio by 754.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSVT shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of 2seventy bio from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of 2seventy bio from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of 2seventy bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of 2seventy bio from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and chimeric antigen receptor-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

