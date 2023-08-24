Insider Buying: Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS) CRO Purchases $33,492.25 in Stock

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) CRO Robert Joseph Marino acquired 641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $33,492.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,642.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert Joseph Marino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 21st, Robert Joseph Marino bought 359 shares of Citizens Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.75 per share, with a total value of $18,937.25.

Shares of CZFS opened at $54.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $257.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.84 and a 200 day moving average of $78.44. Citizens Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.08 and a twelve month high of $92.00.

Citizens Financial Services last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $1.55. The company had revenue of $20.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 million. Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Citizens Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.60%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Services by 318.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Citizens Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Citizens Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

