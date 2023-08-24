Insider Buying: Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) CEO Purchases 11,250 Shares of Stock

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) CEO Neal M. Kurk acquired 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,225. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Cambium Networks Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of CMBM traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.74. 123,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,379. Cambium Networks Co. has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $24.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $241.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.77.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $59.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.47 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 6.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMBM shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Cambium Networks from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $22.50 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Cambium Networks from $45.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cambium Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 12.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 918,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after purchasing an additional 103,908 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 914,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,916,000 after acquiring an additional 35,937 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cambium Networks by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 736,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after acquiring an additional 42,765 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 680,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 2,945.1% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 584,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,658,000 after purchasing an additional 564,924 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6 access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

Featured Articles

