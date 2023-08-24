Insider Buying: AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGL) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGLGet Free Report) insider Miles George bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$11.10 ($7.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$111,010.00 ($71,160.26).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.32, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from AGL Energy’s previous Final dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. AGL Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -26.96%.

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other essential services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates through three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in retailing of electricity, gas, broadband, mobile, voice, solar, and energy products and services; and operates power generation portfolio and other assets including coal, gas and renewable generation, natural gas storage and production, and development projects.

