Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Sells 11,579 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,579 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,636,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,413,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,896,587.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,636,594.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 188,810 shares of company stock worth $12,977,820. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ MU opened at $65.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $74.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

