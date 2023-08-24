IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on IDACORP from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on IDACORP from $107.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

IDACORP Stock Performance

IDA opened at $94.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. IDACORP has a 12-month low of $92.40 and a 12-month high of $113.26.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $413.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.32 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 15.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDACORP will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

Institutional Trading of IDACORP

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDA. American Trust boosted its stake in IDACORP by 38,530.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 728,192 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 726,307 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in IDACORP by 5,362.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,296,000 after buying an additional 594,565 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in IDACORP by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,121 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $677,639,000 after buying an additional 313,956 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in IDACORP by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 544,707 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,008,000 after buying an additional 266,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in IDACORP by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,213,000 after buying an additional 221,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Further Reading

