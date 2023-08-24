ICON (ICX) Trading Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

ICON (ICX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. ICON has a market capitalization of $163.35 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000649 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ICON has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 965,490,331 coins and its circulating supply is 965,485,540 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

