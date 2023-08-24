ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Barrington Research

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Barrington Research from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ICFI. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on ICF International from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on ICF International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get ICF International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ICFI

ICF International Stock Up 2.8 %

ICFI stock traded up $3.62 on Thursday, reaching $130.81. 82,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,356. ICF International has a one year low of $94.53 and a one year high of $131.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.80.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $500.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.63 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ICF International

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total value of $64,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,965.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Rodney Mark Jr. Lee sold 3,169 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $412,065.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,309 shares in the company, valued at $560,299.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total value of $64,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at $401,965.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,969 shares of company stock worth $1,033,454 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICF International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 27.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 14.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 32.5% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ICF International in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 20.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICF International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.