Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.50.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Icade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th.
Icade Stock Performance
Icade Company Profile
As a commercial property investor (portfolio worth EUR 7.7bn on a full consolidation basis as of 06/30/2023) and a developer of homes, offices and public amenities (2022 economic revenue of EUR 1.3bn), Icade designs, builds, manages and invests in cities, neighbourhoods and buildings that are innovative, diverse, inclusive and connected, with a reduced carbon footprint.
