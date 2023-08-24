Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) & Timbercreek Financial (OTC:TBCRF) Head to Head Analysis

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Free Report) and Timbercreek Financial (OTC:TBCRF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.7% of Home Point Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Home Point Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Home Point Capital and Timbercreek Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Point Capital -63.98% -29.08% -6.07% Timbercreek Financial N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Point Capital $255.60 million 1.26 -$163.45 million ($2.24) -1.04 Timbercreek Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Home Point Capital and Timbercreek Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Timbercreek Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Home Point Capital.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Home Point Capital and Timbercreek Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Point Capital 1 3 1 0 2.00 Timbercreek Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Home Point Capital currently has a consensus price target of $2.04, suggesting a potential downside of 12.00%. Timbercreek Financial has a consensus price target of $8.25, suggesting a potential upside of 55.88%. Given Timbercreek Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Timbercreek Financial is more favorable than Home Point Capital.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct and wholesale. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments, remitting payments to investors, sending monthly statements, managing escrow accounts, servicing delinquent loan work-outs, and managing and disposing of foreclosed properties. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. As of July 31, 2023, Home Point Capital Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Mr. Cooper Group Inc.

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, retail, and office properties in urban markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

