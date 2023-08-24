Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.66

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$42.66 and traded as high as C$43.75. Home Capital Group shares last traded at C$43.70, with a volume of 94,182 shares trading hands.

Home Capital Group Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.67. The stock has a market cap of C$1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.94.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.19 by C$0.38. Home Capital Group had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of C$148.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$139.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Home Capital Group Inc. will post 5.9496599 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Home Capital Group Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Home Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and non-residential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. The company provides various lending and savings solutions. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

