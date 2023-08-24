Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC decreased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 93.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,413 shares during the quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $767.69.

BLK stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $677.52. 117,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,029. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $705.30 and a 200-day moving average of $683.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

