Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Trading 0.4% Higher

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.30 and last traded at $8.29. Approximately 118,334 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 62,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.26.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.93.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highland Global Allocation Fund

About Highland Global Allocation Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 60.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 29,826 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 372.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 44,622 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Highland Global Allocation Fund during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

