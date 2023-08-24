Hedera Trading Down 2.3% This Week (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Hedera coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0597 or 0.00000229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hedera has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.97 billion and approximately $85.09 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00038796 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00027627 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00013614 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000198 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005445 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,083,237,218 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,083,237,217.69537 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06252463 USD and is up 5.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 172 active market(s) with $109,620,377.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

