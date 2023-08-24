HC Wainwright Trims Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM) Target Price to $2.50

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Free Report) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $4.50 to $2.50 in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Electra Battery Materials’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Electra Battery Materials from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Get Electra Battery Materials alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Electra Battery Materials

Electra Battery Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ELBM opened at $0.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.73. Electra Battery Materials has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $4.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Electra Battery Materials will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tamar Securities LLC raised its holdings in Electra Battery Materials by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 24,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electra Battery Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electra Battery Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Electra Battery Materials by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Electra Battery Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Electra Battery Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Electra Battery Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electra Battery Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.