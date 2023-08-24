Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Shares Down 1.4%

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.07 and last traded at $2.10. Approximately 34,448 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 54,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

Harbor Diversified Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About Harbor Diversified

Harbor Diversified, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the United States. It also leases and finances flight equipment. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets. The company was formerly known as Harbor BioSciences, Inc and changed its name to Harbor Diversified, Inc in February 2012.

