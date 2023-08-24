Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) SVP Michael J. Labarre Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $424,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 151,911 shares in the company, valued at $6,442,545.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $41.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $59.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24.
Institutional Trading of Halozyme Therapeutics
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 161.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,323,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,856 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,170,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,140,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,061 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 93.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,078,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,957,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Halozyme Therapeutics
Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.
