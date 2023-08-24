Halo Labs (OTCMKTS:WSLFF) Trading 7.9% Higher

Halo Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSLFF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.11. 258,157 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 481% from the average session volume of 44,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
Halo Labs Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10.
Halo Labs Company Profile
Westleaf Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, extraction, production, and retail sale of cannabis derivatives in Canada. It operates four retail stores under the Prairies Records name in Saskatchewan and Alberta, as well as an e-commerce operation in Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
