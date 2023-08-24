Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Shares Up 10%

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Free Report) was up 10% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 1,580 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 21,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Guided Therapeutics Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.22.

Guided Therapeutics Company Profile

Guided Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light.

