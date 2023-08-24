Guess? (NYSE:GES) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guess? had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $664.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Guess? Stock Performance

GES traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.31. 1,292,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.93. Guess? has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $24.15.

Guess? Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GES. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Guess? in a report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Guess? in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Guess? from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, 888 restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Guess? in a report on Friday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guess? presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guess?

In other news, Director Deborah Weinswig sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,846.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guess?

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GES. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Guess? in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Guess? during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Guess? by 732.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Guess? by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Guess? by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

