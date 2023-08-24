GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,527.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $34.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.63. GSK has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $39.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.36. The stock has a market cap of $71.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.67.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. GSK had a net margin of 50.26% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that GSK will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.3613 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in GSK by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,044,350 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998,831 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in GSK by 255.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,690,026 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,071,000 after buying an additional 5,526,736 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in GSK by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 69,707,068 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,480,177,000 after buying an additional 4,774,116 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in GSK by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,844,000 after buying an additional 2,316,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in GSK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,232,000. 13.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

