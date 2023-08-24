Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,404,639 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 1,078,105 shares.The stock last traded at $25.83 and had previously closed at $26.11.
Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.57.
Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF
The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
