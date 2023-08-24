Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,404,639 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 1,078,105 shares.The stock last traded at $25.83 and had previously closed at $26.11.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.57.

Get Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF alerts:

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.