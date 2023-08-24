Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.81

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.81 and traded as high as $7.85. Glen Burnie Bancorp shares last traded at $7.54, with a volume of 4,527 shares changing hands.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Trading Up 1.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.80. The company has a market cap of $21.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Glen Burnie Bancorp alerts:

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $3.35 million during the quarter.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glen Burnie Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 21st. Glen Burnie Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,495 shares during the period. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company offers savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.