GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
GigaMedia stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. GigaMedia has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43.
GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 33.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%.
GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.
