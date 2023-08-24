GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGMFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Stock Up 3.5 %

GigaMedia stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. GigaMedia has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGMGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 33.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaMedia

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGMFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.28% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent quarter.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

