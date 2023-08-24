GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) Trading Up 1.2%

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$46.12 and last traded at C$46.04. Approximately 241,977 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 329,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$45.48.

GFL Environmental Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of C$15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.57, a PEG ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$47.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$46.89.

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.96 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 1.1111111 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GFL Environmental Cuts Dividend

GFL Environmental Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -4.09%.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

