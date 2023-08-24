General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in General Electric by 53.6% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer lowered General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,600,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,335,533. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.26. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $48.06 and a fifty-two week high of $117.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

