Gateway Protocol (GWP) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $39.40 Million

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Gateway Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $1.46 or 0.00005498 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gateway Protocol has a market capitalization of $39.40 million and $159,124.22 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gateway Protocol has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Gateway Protocol

Gateway Protocol launched on February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official website is www.gwprotocol.com. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gateway Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@gw.protocol.

Gateway Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 1.65599639 USD and is down -93.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $188,799.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gateway Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gateway Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gateway Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

