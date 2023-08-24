GateToken (GT) Price Reaches $3.90 on Major Exchanges

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $374.99 million and $951,365.32 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One GateToken token can currently be bought for $3.90 or 0.00014776 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00005450 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00019514 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00018858 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,436.14 or 1.00046736 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GT is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,043,419 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 96,043,375.3664786 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 3.86775859 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $804,629.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

