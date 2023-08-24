Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $50.58

Gama Aviation Plc (LON:GMAA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 50.58 ($0.65) and traded as high as GBX 55 ($0.70). Gama Aviation shares last traded at GBX 52.50 ($0.67), with a volume of 33,307 shares traded.

Gama Aviation Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £33.90 million, a P/E ratio of -454.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 50.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 57.90.

About Gama Aviation

Gama Aviation Plc provides business aviation services in the Middle East, the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Business Aviation, Special Mission, and Technology and Outsourcing segments. The Business Aviation segment offers aircraft management, crewing, charter, and fixed base services, as well as maintenance and repair solutions.

