Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Insider Sells $11,586.96 in Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) insider Hanlin Gao sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $11,586.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 913,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,965,405.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hanlin Gao also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

On Friday, June 2nd, Hanlin Gao sold 1,000 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $40,300.00.

Fulgent Genetics Price Performance

NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $33.95 on Thursday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.27 and a 12-month high of $48.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLGT. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FLGT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulgent Genetics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth $778,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 2.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 413,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,310,000 after purchasing an additional 187,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the period. 45.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and next generation sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, cardiovascular genetics, reproductive health, and neurodegenerative genetics, as well as pharmacogenetic tests.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.