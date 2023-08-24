Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT) Trading Down 2.7%

Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.47. 7,173,477 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 757% from the average session volume of 836,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Freight Technologies Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freight Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Freight Technologies by 200.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 71,669 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Freight Technologies during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Freight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Freight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freight Technologies

Freight Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates a transportation logistics technology platform that offers truckload freight services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Its Fr8App technology platform offers an online portal and a mobile application that provide third-party logistics services to companies in the freight transportation market; a transport management solution for customers to manage their own fleet; and freight brokerage support and customer services based on the platform.

