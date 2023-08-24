Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 380,612 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the previous session’s volume of 149,127 shares.The stock last traded at $20.93 and had previously closed at $20.96.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.43.

Institutional Trading of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 62,820,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,914,000 after purchasing an additional 714,408 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,174,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,527,000 after purchasing an additional 115,888 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,820,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,573,000 after purchasing an additional 156,279 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,394,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,237,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,472,000 after purchasing an additional 104,400 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

