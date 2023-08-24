Fortis Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,228 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 189.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.52 on Thursday, hitting $442.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,144,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,057,872. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $447.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $423.63. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $461.88.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

