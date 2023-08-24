Fortis Capital Management LLC Purchases 210 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,295 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Omega Financial Group LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 732 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock traded down $4.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $536.86. The company had a trading volume of 397,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,173. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $545.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.11. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $571.16. The stock has a market cap of $237.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

