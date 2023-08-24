Fortis Capital Management LLC Buys 1,540 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,891 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 0.7% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $191,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,366 shares in the company, valued at $9,901,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $191,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,366 shares in the company, valued at $9,901,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $1,253,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,277,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,665 shares of company stock worth $12,265,932 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. China Renaissance upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.79.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META traded down $5.74 on Thursday, reaching $288.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,974,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,979,867. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $742.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $326.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $297.94 and a 200-day moving average of $244.83.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

