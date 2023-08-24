Forte Capital LLC ADV Lowers Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Forte Capital LLC ADV cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,929 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after acquiring an additional 87,945 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,095,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO traded down $12.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $864.20. 1,556,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $923.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $871.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $729.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.63%.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $809.32.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

