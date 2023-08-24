Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $2.43 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in General Mills by 245.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GIS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Argus raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.89.

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.00. 1,346,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,440,111. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $67.88 and a one year high of $90.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.74.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.76%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

